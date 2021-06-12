Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.45). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.99) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,232. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.65.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

