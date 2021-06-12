FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FutureLand, Corp. (OTCMKTS:FUTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 2,375.0% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,333,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FUTL opened at $0.00 on Friday. FutureLand has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
About FutureLand
Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for FutureLand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureLand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.