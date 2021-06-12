Future’s (FUTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Future from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,808.75 ($36.70).

LON FUTR opened at GBX 2,952 ($38.57) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.56. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 1,138 ($14.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($39.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,498.58.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of Future stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total value of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

