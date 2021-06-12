FY2021 EPS Estimates for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Increased by Analyst

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Li Auto in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Li Auto’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

NASDAQ:LI opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion and a PE ratio of -175.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,321 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,735,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

