FY2022 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Cut by Seaport Res Ptn

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after buying an additional 719,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,195,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 204,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,667,000 after purchasing an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

