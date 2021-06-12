FY2022 EPS Estimates for Simmons First National Co. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.85.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805,732 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $24,569,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,110,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 662,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $7,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

