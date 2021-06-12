Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GLMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,047. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

