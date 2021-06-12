GAMCO Investors, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:GBL)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBL opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. GAMCO Investors has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $29.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.66.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Also, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of GAMCO Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,642 shares in the company, valued at $199,543.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,803 shares of company stock worth $3,566,960. 80.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

