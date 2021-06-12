GameStop (NYSE:GME) Price Target Raised to $50.00

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential downside of 78.57% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

NYSE:GME opened at $233.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of -2.07. GameStop has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

