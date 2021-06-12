GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Down to $302.56

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $302.56, but opened at $285.24. GameStop shares last traded at $273.95, with a volume of 69,203 shares changing hands.

GME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $56.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.04 and a beta of -2.07.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.38. GameStop had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth $209,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 164,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

