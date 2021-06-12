GAPS Market Capitalization Tops $1.79 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 12th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $228.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GAPS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GAPS

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

