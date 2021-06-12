GATX Co. (GATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

GATX has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 48.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $5.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Get GATX alerts:

NYSE:GATX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.48. GATX has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total value of $2,702,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,424,931.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Conniff sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $904,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.20.

About GATX

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.