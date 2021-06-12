GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Bought by Point Break Capital Management LLC

Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 41.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for 0.6% of Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Point Break Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in GDS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of GDS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.67. 1,624,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.22.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDS shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

