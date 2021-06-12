GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.04. GDS has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.37.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

