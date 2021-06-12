Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $161.00

Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.00 and last traded at $161.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Get Gecina alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.29.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.