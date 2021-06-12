General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after buying an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in General Motors by 858.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares in the company, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,563,252 shares of company stock worth $91,137,437 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

