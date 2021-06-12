Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 46,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,454 shares.The stock last traded at $19.63 and had previously closed at $19.54.

GENI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues, as well as online and offline education, and consultancy services; live sports data collection, oddsmaking, risk management, and player marketing services; and various online marketing and fan engagement tools for customer acquisition and retention.

