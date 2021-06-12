Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the May 13th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF traded up $17.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $437.27. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.81. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $296.75 and a 52 week high of $456.83.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 51.39%. The firm had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

