GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 248,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,037,000. Equifax makes up 7.2% of GFI Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Equifax as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter valued at $1,471,000. Finally, YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.9% in the first quarter. YCG LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EFX traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.98 and a twelve month high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

