Ghost Achieves Market Cap of $5.32 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Ghost has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $219,643.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ghost has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Ghost Profile

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,566,663 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

