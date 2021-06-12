Gifto Market Capitalization Achieves $45.56 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 82.3% against the dollar. One Gifto coin can now be bought for about $0.0591 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a market cap of $45.56 million and approximately $46.79 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00056963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.52 or 0.00756761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00084209 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

