Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

