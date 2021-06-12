GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,551.13 ($20.27).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,403.40 ($18.34) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,678.62 ($21.93). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,342.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company has a market cap of £70.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.78%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). In the last three months, insiders purchased 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

