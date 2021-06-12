Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 4,811.1% in May

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 4,811.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ SNSR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 983.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 271.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000.

