Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $12,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after purchasing an additional 177,508 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after purchasing an additional 166,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $95,234,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Globe Life by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,380,000 after buying an additional 21,162 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GL opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

GL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,604,160.00. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,117,740. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

