Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) CAO Sells $96,453.75 in Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOGO opened at $11.59 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

