Gold Poker (GPKR) Market Capitalization Reaches $11,333.66

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $11,333.66 and approximately $4.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

