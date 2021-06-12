Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,066,956 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066,956 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $276,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $602,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.29. 1,954,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

