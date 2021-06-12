Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 989,729 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 989,729 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $339,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,171,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $102,863,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,209,000 after purchasing an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,055,000 after purchasing an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,024,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,912,000 after purchasing an additional 681,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. 696,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,029. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.49. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

