Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $229.85 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 106.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $229,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after purchasing an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,812,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $676,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

DLR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.20. 1,185,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.32, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,923 shares of company stock valued at $85,012,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.