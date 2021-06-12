Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,667 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $240,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 18.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $219,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenir Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 90,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,936,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total value of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $534.76. 448,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,251. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $401.65 and a one year high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

