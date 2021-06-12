Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the May 13th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.0 days.

GMGSF remained flat at $$16.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85. Goodman Group has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodman Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.