GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Bansi Nagji Sells 54,002 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 1,573,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,781. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after buying an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GoodRx by 16.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

