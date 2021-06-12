Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €27.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €23.70 ($27.88) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.49.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

