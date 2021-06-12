Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$87.00 to C$90.00. The company traded as high as C$82.38 and last traded at C$82.29, with a volume of 121909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.18.

GRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$89.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$88.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$79.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN)

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

