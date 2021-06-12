Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $$30.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 84,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

