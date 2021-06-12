Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. CSFB upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.45.

Shares of GWO opened at C$36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of C$34.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$23.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4700002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire acquired 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$333,674.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$709,370.07. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total transaction of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,298.42.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

