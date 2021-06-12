Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 26 ($0.34) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of GGP opened at GBX 21.40 ($0.28) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £841.60 million and a P/E ratio of -214.00. Greatland Gold has a 52-week low of GBX 11.40 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

