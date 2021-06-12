GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the May 13th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of GREZF stock remained flat at $$4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25. GREE has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

GREE Company Profile

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

