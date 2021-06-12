GreenPower (GRN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,135.00

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, GreenPower has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One GreenPower coin can now be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. GreenPower has a total market cap of $84.55 million and $14,135.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. The official website for GreenPower is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

