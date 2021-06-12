Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -83.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Yueou Wang sold 39,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $623,628.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,927 shares of company stock worth $5,297,046. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $11,879,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,744,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after acquiring an additional 744,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,469,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

