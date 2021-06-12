Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 655.6% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

