GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GrowMax Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:APEOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 13th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 75.0 days.

APEOF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. GrowMax Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04.

Get GrowMax Resources alerts:

About GrowMax Resources

GrowMax Resources Corp. does not have significant business. Previously, it focused on the exploration, evaluation, and development of phosphate and potassium-rich brine resources, and other mineral resources in Peru. The company was formerly known as Americas Petrogas Inc and changed its name to GrowMax Resources Corp.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GrowMax Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowMax Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.