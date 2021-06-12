Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,559,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,217,801 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Grubhub worth $213,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Grubhub by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRUB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Grubhub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.81.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total transaction of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,975 shares of company stock worth $1,809,298 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GRUB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.05. 9,872,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,446. Grubhub Inc. has a one year low of $56.36 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grubhub Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

