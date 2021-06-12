GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.80. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 57,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

