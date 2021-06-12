Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE GPM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.
About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund
