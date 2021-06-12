Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (GPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE GPM opened at $8.74 on Friday. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.

About Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

