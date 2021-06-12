Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.98.
About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund
