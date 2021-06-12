Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.88. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

