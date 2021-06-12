Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 5.3%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.52 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 24,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,248,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

