Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$107.60 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.91. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

