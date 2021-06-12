Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a growth of 215.7% from the May 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Harbour Energy stock remained flat at $$0.32 on Friday. 994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,976. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

